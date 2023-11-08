A Tribute To A True Soldier

(MENAFN- The Post) When Moshoeshoe Fako's mother heard that her son had joined the military in late 1986, she burst into tears and wept.

Her mother could not understand why her son, who at the time was only 16 and was still just a small boy, would risk his life by joining the army.

A few months earlier in January 1986, the army, led by Major General Metsing Lekhanya, had overthrown the then Prime Minister Leabua Jonathan.

“She was shocked that I had joined the military during that time. She just could not believe that I could make it as a soldier,” Moshoeshoe told thepost in an interview in November 2018, almost five years ago.

“My mother could not believe that I could be part of the military as she was fully aware of the politics of those times.”

Despite his mother's misgivings about his career choice, Moshoeshoe was determined to join the military, lured by the macho image that his peers who had joined the army would often project.

He was also fascinated by what he heard from friends about how tough military training was.

“The thinking then was that for you to be a man, you had to join the army,” he said.“You had to prove that you were a man and that you were strong.”

Moshoeshoe served in the military between 1986 and 2000 when he retired.

Even after he left the military, Moshoeshoe continued to demonstrate the traits and characteristics of a true soldier – his fiercely patriotic nature and his willingness to speak truth to power, with no fear of the consequences.

When we spoke to him five years ago, 18 years after he had retired from the army, Moshoeshoe tellingly still spoke of himself as“a soldier, who is driven by patriotism”.

And so when former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane summoned him from South Africa for national duty in Lesotho in 2012, Moshoeshoe said he immediately complied and came back home to serve his country.

“As a patriot and a soldier who understands that his country comes first, I had to listen to the call of the Prime Minister and I immediately resigned from Impala after consulting my wife.”

Moshoeshoe joined Queen 'Mamohato Memorial Hospital in 2012 where he worked in the radiology department until 2015 when he quit the hospital to join politics.

“I was happy to help my own people,” he says.

He was later elected MP for Mabote constituency in 2017 under Thabane's All Basotho Convention (ABC) party. He quit the ABC in April 2021 and joined the Basotho Action Party (BAP) under Professor Nqosa Mahao only for him to hop onto the newly formed Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) last year.

Moshoeshoe holds the distinct honour of having served as a bodyguard to two of Lesotho's recent Prime Ministers. He also served as Pakalitha Mosisili's bodyguard.

Moshoeshoe attended a VIP protection course while still in the army.

But last Saturday, that booming voice was silenced when a gunman who had been called to an accident scene pulled the trigger and mercilessly pumped several bullets into his big frame in Maseru.

The police say they suspect this was a case of road rage.

Moshoeshoe's suspected killer, Tebello Khabo, 37, was granted bail of M1 000 on Tuesday.

In a moving tribute this week, Motlatsi Maqelepo, the deputy leader of the Basotho Action Party (BAP), told thepost that Moshoeshoe was a fearless politician who was not afraid to voice his opinions.

He said Moshoeshoe was a self-driven individual who knew what he wanted in politics which saw him serve as the chairperson of the ABC's caucus in parliament when they were still members of the party.

Maqelepo said from there, Moshoeshoe rose to become chairman of the social cluster in parliament where he fought to improve the rights of the people in the health sector.

“He asked to be elected to those positions because he wanted to dispense his skills and knowledge,” Maqelepo said.

“He would voice his opinions forcefully.”

He later assumed the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Parliamentary Forum Health Cluster.

“He was a powerful politician,” Maqelepo said.

He said one of his major achievements while serving as an MP was to push for a motion that MPs should do away with paperwork and use electronic devices.

That was no small feat in an institution that appeared beholden to ancient parliamentary traditions and practices.

He said Moshoeshoe would always be punctual, thanks to his military training, when attending parliamentary sessions.

He was a disciplined man, Maqelepo said.

Moshoeshoe is survived by his wife and five children and two grandchildren. He will be buried in Mabote next week.

Staff Reporter



