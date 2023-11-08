Pursuing The Craft Of The Story

(MENAFN- The Post) What effect does good writing evoke in you? Today we want to focus on the craft of writing with particular focus on the various nuances of the story; the story as a journey; the story as a power struggle and, the story as a string which connects places, people and moods.

We will begin with the framing of the story as a journey. In essence, in this world, people, cultures, generations, religions and genders meet.

This is so especially in this modern world which is not static but is in a flux. These differences inevitably create struggles and strife. However, when conflict arises, people come together or are welded by love towards a common enemy. That's what usually drives the story. And as time goes, meeting with difference changes the way people perceive each other or reality. The characters grow and confront their inner emotions and insights.

Sometimes the characters grow in wisdom, empathy and understanding. So how does this link the story to a journey, we may ask? Well, everything we have said connects the story to a journey, which journey is not only physical but mental and emotional. The story has the main character or protagonist, he or she wants to go somewhere or meet up with a certain impediment. Conflicts arise.

He wants to find ways of circumventing them. He or she makes a lot of decisions and does a lot of reflections. As he or she digs inside himself to find solutions, he or she changes his or her perception, outlook and his or her understanding of the world, people and objects around him. In a way, he or she has taken a journey which is perceptual, emotional and mental and, in many times, this involves a physical journey.

“I have never been this far from home. I've never stayed up this late. I'm out west. We rode the train. I slept upstairs. You put your clothes in a hammock. They have Dixie cups. The world has mountains on the edge, where the sun sets, big black things and that's where we are going. I am in the front seat with my mother. I'm five. We are going to a dude ranch. There will be cowboys. There's a soft green glow on the dash board. My mother wears perfume. I 'm travelling. I have never been this old.“The stars are ablaze” I tell my mother.

I have taken this extract from“Frontiers” written by John M Daniel.

Through this evocative writing, have you seen how the setting of a story and the protagonist's wishes, goals and desires revolves around the framing of a story? Let's now focus on the story as a struggle. Let me show you a very short story which demonstrates what we are focusing on.

We can also focus on the story within the structure of a struggle which involves a conflict, crisis and resolution. In other words, a story has a beginning, a middle where crisis begins and the end when the crisis is solved or resolved. It is the crisis which confronts the main character or the protagonist in the story which makes good reading, creates the so-called twist in the tale or suspension. Here is a very simple story told from the eyes of a child protagonist which demonstrates the foregoing.

“Watching Joey pop the berries into his mouth like Ju-Ju bees and Mags only licking them at first, even chewing, so both of their smiles look bloody and I laugh though I don't even eat one...then suddenly our moms are all around us (although mine doesn't panic till she looks at the others, then screams along with them things like God damnit did you eat these? and shakes me so my“No” sounds like“oh-oh-oh”) and we're being yanked towards the house, me for once not resisting as my mother scoops me into her arms, and inside the moms shove medicine, thick and purple, down our throats in the bathroom; Joey in the toilet. Mags in the sink, me staring at the hair in the tub drain as my mom pushes my head down, and there is red vomit everywhere, splashing on the mirror and powder-blue rugs everywhere except the tub where mine is coming out yellow, the colour of corn muffins from lunch, not a speck of red, I told you, I want to scream, and then it is over and I turn to my mother for a touch or stroke on the head like the other moms (but she has moved to the doorway and lights a cigarette, pushes hair out of her eyes” and there is only the smeared lips saying, This will teach you anyway.

What a beautiful way of framing the story as a struggle demonstrated by the extract above, told from the point of view of a child!

Then, finally, we can also think of a story as an intersection of places, people and events – sort of a tapestry of connections and disconnections. Think of a story which has elements of death or divorce and see the disconnections. But a story is also a combination of the connections and disconnections. For example, a boy meets a girl, the boy loses the girl and maybe reconnect in love five years later.

So here we are! We have focused on the story as a journey, a struggle and, lastly, as a form of connections and disconnections. Keep this in mind as you read stories or frame your own.

Vuso Mhlanga teaches at the University of Zimbabwe. For almost a decade and half he taught English language and Literature in English at high school. Send your comments and questions to: