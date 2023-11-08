Matekane Cornered

(MENAFN- The Post) PRIME Minister Sam Matekane is cornered and running out of options as he battles an incessant onslaught from an opposition that wants to topple him.

Matekane, the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) officials and his coalition partners spent the past weekend scrounging for numbers to fend off the impending vote-of-no-confidence.

But by Sunday evening, a day before the motion was to be discussed, it was clear that the government did not have enough numbers.

The opposition's numbers, on the other hand, had swelled to 65, four votes more than the simple majority needed to remove the prime minister and upend the government.

A hastily organised RFP caucus confirmed that the ruling party and its partners lacked the numbers to defend the government.

Frantic and desperate last-minute efforts to persuade some opposition MPs to ditch their camp and fight in the government's corner came to nought.

Machesetsa Mofomobe, the Basotho National Party leader, is one of those who received a pleading phone call from a senior RFP member. He rebuffed the overtures, telling the RFP official who is a member of the party's executive committee and a minister, he was not interested in cutting a deal with the prime minister.

Basotho Patriotic Party leader, Tefo Mapesela, also received a call but refused to budge.

A senior Basotho Action Party official told thepost that an RFP official called and pleaded with him to find MPs that would help sway the vote in the government's favour.

He says there were some hints that there could be promises of financial rewards and some ministerial positions. He refused, telling the RFP official that it was too late.

All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader, Nkaku Kabi, confirmed that the prime minister offered his party five ministerial positions if he helped him defeat the no-confidence motion.

He too says he rejected the offer, preferring to stand with the opposition.

And so a plan B was hatched.

At 2:30pm on Monday, half an hour before the motion was due to be tabled in parliament, opposition parties and their leaders received court papers.

It was an application filed by Lejone Puseletso, an RFP MP, seeking to block parliament from debating the motion.

Puseletso wants the court to declare the ninth constitutional amendment to section 87 (5) (a) unconstitutional. The amendment says a prime minister should resign if they lose a vote-of-no-confidence.

It replaced the section that allowed the prime minister to either resign within three days or advise the King to dissolve parliament after losing the support of the majority of MPs.

In this case, the ninth amendment means Prime Minister Matekane's only option is to resign if he loses the vote-of-no-confidence.

Puseletso wants the court to reinstate the previous section that gave a prime minister an option to advise the king to dissolve parliament and call a fresh election.

He also argues that the motion should be deferred pending the conclusion of the reforms which he says will be the basis on which parliament will come up with“comprehensive provisions to regulate the passing of the vote of no confidence”.

Curiously, Puseletso did not bring the application on an urgent basis. Instead, he suggests that the matter be heard on October 30.

The opposition says this is evidence that the government is using the court case to buy time while it garners enough support to insulate itself from the vote-of-no-confidence.

The opposition responded on Tuesday calling Puseletso's application a“hopeless case” meant to stall their motion to remove Matekane and imploring the court to expedite the hearing.

In an affidavit, Motlatsi Maqelepo, the deputy leader of the BAP, argues that Puseletso's application is meant to drag the courts into what is essentially a parliamentary issue that should be determined by MPs.

Maqelepo says the political intent of the application is to interfere with the separation of powers of the arms of government.

He argues that the court had no authority to restrict parliament's ability to pass a vote-of-no-confidence against the prime minister.

Maqelepo says there is no justification for Puseletso to seek an order blocking the motion pending the passing of the reforms.

Puseletso's true motive, Maqelepo notes, is to defer the motion until the passing of reforms with constitutional provisions favourable to the ruling party and the prime minister.

“The ripple effect of this effort is to embroil the courts of law in political issues instead of upholding the rule of law as spelt out in the constitution.”

The court will hear arguments on October 26 but in the meantime, the opposition is moving at full speed to consolidate its numbers.

Matekane has six days to persuade enough MPs to back his administration which is facing collapse after only 11 months in power.

But a defeat in the High Court will not be the end of the road for Matekane. An appeal could give him more time to mount a fightback.

The opposition is also ratcheting up pressure by trying to remove the deputy speaker, Tšepang Tšita-Mosena. Opposition MPs say they are going after Tšita-Mosena to prove to the prime minister that they have enough numbers to topple him.

A deputy speaker, like the prime minister, can be removed by a simple majority.

A two-thirds majority is required to remove the Speaker of Parliament.

Staff Reporter