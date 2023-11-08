SUSS Microtec Signs Agreement To Sell The Microoptics Division To Focuslight Technologies

EQS-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Garching, November 8, 2023

– SÜSS MicroTec SE signed an agreement today for the sale of its Swiss subsidiary SUSS MicroOptics SA and the division by the same name to Focuslight (HK) Investment Management Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Shanghai (China) listed company Focuslight Technologies Inc. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024 and is subject to pending approvals. The transaction volume amounts to € 75.5 million and includes the acquisition of all shares of SUSS MicroOptics and the redemption of financial debt. After successful closing of the sale, SUSS MicroTec group is expected to gain extraordinary income before taxes in a range of around € 40 to 45 million. “Following detailed analysis, the Management Board and Supervisory Board concluded in early 2023 that the MicroOptics division no longer fits in SUSS MicroTec's core business due to the low synergies with our semiconductor equipment divisions. We are convinced that with Focuslight we have found an owner who can develop SUSS MicroOptics to its full potential,” says Burkhardt Frick, CEO of SÜSS MicroTec SE. Focuslight Technologies develops and manufactures with around 800 employees diode laser components as well as laser optics. Focuslight and SUSS MicroOptics have complementary product portfolios and serve customers in the automotive and medical technology sectors, among others. With the acquisition of photonics specialist LIMO from Dortmund (Germany), Focuslight already gained experience in the Western European markets 2017. Burkhardt Frick:“In return, SUSS MicroOptics has now the opportunity to gain further access to customers in new markets. Close cooperation in the areas of research and development, production and sales creates synergies in operating activities and forms the ideal foundation for further and accelerated growth. We like to thank the about 160 employees of SUSS MicroOptics for their great commitment to building up the company over the past few years and, together with Focuslight, wish them the greatest possible commercial success following the completion of the transaction.” In the 2022 fiscal year, the MicroOptics division contributed sales in the amount of EUR 39.2 million to the total sales of SUSS MicroTec. With effect from September 30, 2023, the MicroOptics division will appear in SUSS MicroTec's financial reporting as a discontinued activity. For the full-year forecast for 2023, which was last adjusted on October 25, 2023, and in which MicroOptics was still included, this results in a recalculated sales forecast of € 280 million to € 320 million, an expected gross profit margin of 34% to 36%, and an EBIT margin of 7% to 11%.

Media contact:

Sven Koepsel

Vice President Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Corporate Marketing

Email:

Phone: +49 89 32007151

About SUSS MicroTec

SUSS MicroTec is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS MicroTec contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS MicroTec supports more than 8.000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS MicroTec is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. The shares of SUSS MicroTec SE are traded in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A10K0235). For more information, please visit . Legal Disclaimer

All statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "should", "may", "will", "plan" and similar words and terms used in relation to the enterprise are meant to indicate forward-looking statements of this kind. The company accepts no obligation toward the general public to update or correct forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, as a result of which actual events may diverge numerically from expectations. The forward-looking statements reflect the view at the time they were made.

