EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

Changes in the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG

08.11.2023 / 15:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schrobenhausen, Germany – There have recently been changes to the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG. With effect from November 2, Mr. Alfons Doblinger joined the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG as a shareholder representative. With the significantly increased shareholding that SD Thesaurus GmbH and Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH have acquired in BAUER AG since the delisting tender offer, these shares are now also adequately represented on the Supervisory Board on the shareholder representatives' side. Ms. Sabine Doblinger has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2021. Ms. Andrea Teutenberg left the Supervisory Board when Mr. Alfons Doblinger joined. Ms. Teutenberg has intensively accompanied BAUER AG in her office since 2016, for which the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board would like to thank her warmly and wish her all the best for her future. In addition, there will be a change at the top of the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG. The long-standing Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Thomas Bauer, will step down before the next Supervisory Board meeting in December, having agreed to separate with respect due to differences of opinion on the future direction of the company. With the resignation of Prof. Thomas Bauer, Prof. Dr. Bastian Fuchs is to be proposed to the court for appointment to the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG as a member representing the shareholders. It is also planned that Prof. Dr. Bastian Fuchs will run for the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Further information on this will be announced in a separate press release shortly. On behalf of all employees of the BAUER Group, the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board would like to thank Prof. Thomas Bauer for his life's work, his decades of commitment in the top management of the company and most recently as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

About Bauer

The BAUER Group is a leading provider of services, equipment and products related to ground and groundwater. The Group operates a worldwide network on all continents. The operations are divided into three future-oriented segments with a high potential for synergy: Geotechnical Solutions, Equipment and Resources. Bauer profits greatly from the collaboration between its three separate business divisions, enabling the Group to position itself as an innovative and highly specialized provider of products and services for demanding projects in specialist foundation engineering works and related markets. Bauer therefore offers appropriate solutions for the world's major challenges, such as urbanization, growing infrastructure needs, the environment, and water. The BAUER Group was founded in 1790 and is based in Schrobenhausen, Bavaria. In 2022, it employed some 12,000 people and achieved total Group revenues of EUR 1.7 billion. More information can be found at . Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn und YouTube !

Contact:

Christopher Wolf

Investor Relations

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft

BAUER-Strasse 1

86529 Schrobenhausen, Germany

Phone: +49 8252 97-1797

Fax: +49 8252 97-2900



CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft BAUER-Straße 1 86529 Schrobenhausen Germany Phone: +49 (0)8252 97 1797 Fax: +49 (0)8252 97 2900 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE0005168108 WKN: 516810 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg EQS News ID: 1768555



End of News EQS News Service