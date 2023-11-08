EQS-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

freenet AG: freenet continues to impress with strong customer growth in IPTV and specifies 2023 guidance

freenet continues to impress with strong customer growth in IPTV and specifies 2023 guidance

Increase in all financial and non-financial key performance indicators

EBITDA grows by 3.8% and free cash flow by 6.3% in the current financial year

Simultaneously, freenet is investing in brand awareness in Mobile Communications &

IPTV

Executive Board expects an EBITDA of EUR 495 to 505 million (initial: EUR 480 to 500 m) Corridor for free cash flow narrowed to EUR 260 to 270 million (initial: EUR 250 to 270 m) Büdelsdorf, 8 November 2023 – Today freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] published its results for the nine-month period 2023 after close of trading (Xetra). Group: EBITDA increases in the nine-month period despite marketing offensives in Mobile Communications and IPTV From January to September of this year, freenet achieved an EBITDA of EUR 376.1 million, an increase of 3.8% (prior-year period: EUR 362.3 million). At the same time, free cash flow increased by 6.3% to EUR 199.1 million (prior-year period: EUR 187.3 million). Increased service revenues and an overall stable overhead cost base in relation to growth are the main reasons for the increased profitability. In view of this development and the continued positive business outlook, the Executive Board is raising its guidance for EBITDA in the current financial year to between EUR 495 and EUR 505 million (initial: EUR 480 - EUR 500 million) and narrowing its expectations for free cash flow to the upper end of the guidance range (EUR 260 - EUR 270 million; initial: EUR 250 - EUR 270 million). In relation to the respective mid-points, this means an increase in the expectation of 2%. This already takes into account the company's investments in raising awareness of the "freenet" and "waipu" brands in the form of extensive marketing activities. Table 1: Key figures of freenet AG Key figure

Unit

30.09.2023 31.12.2022

Change Total subscribers1

Thousand

9,361.7 9,042.4

319.3 3.5%

















Key figure

Unit

9M/2023 9M/2022

Change Revenues

EUR million

1,938.8 1,889.1

49.7 2.6% EBITDA

EUR million

376.1 362.3

13.8 3.8% Free cash flow

EUR million

199.1 187.3

11.9 6.3%

The number of subscribers 1 increased by 319.3 thousand to 9,361.7 thousand in the current financial year (year-end 2022: 9,042.4 thousand). Strong growth in the TV business accounted for more than half of the customer growth in the nine-month period. Driven by the strong customer growth, Group revenues increased by 2.6% to EUR 1,938.8 million in the period from January to September (prior-year period: EUR 1,889.1 million). Mobile Communications: Increasing service revenues reflected in EBITDA The positive development of all key figures in the Mobile Communications segment in the current financial year is evidence of freenet's consistent and successful work in the Mobile Communications business. Table 2: Key figures for the Mobile Communications segment Key figure

Unit

30.09.2023 31.12.2022

Change Mobile subscribers

Thousand

7,514.8 7,386.8

128.0 1.7% o/w Postpaid customers

Thousand

7,387.8 7,273.7

114.1 1.6% o/w App based tariffs2

Thousand

127.0 113.1

13.9 12.3%

















Key figure

Unit

9M/2023 9M/2022

Change Revenues

EUR million

1,688.1 1,670.4

17.7 1.1% o/w Service revenues

EUR million

1,276.3 1,247.9

28.4 2.3% EBITDA

EUR million

305.5 292.4

13.1 4.5%

Stable postpaid ARPU (average monthlyrevenue per user) of EUR 18.0 (prior-year period: EUR 17.9) and moderate growth in the customer group relevant for recurring revenues (service revenues) in the Mobile Communications segment (7,387.8 thousand; 30 September 2022: 7,235.0 thousand) resulted in rising revenues of EUR 1,688.1 million (prior-year period: EUR 1,670.4 million). Service revenues increased by EUR 28.4 million to EUR 1,276.3 million (prior-year period: EUR 1,247.9 million) and continue to account for the majority of segment revenues (76%). The marketing campaign launched in July with the slogan "freenet, fertig, los!" is intended to sharpen freenet's profile among customers with short, clear messages and thus further increase freenet's brand awareness. All in all, the segment contributed EBITDA of EUR 305.5 million (prior-year period: EUR 292.4 million) to Group EBITDA in the reporting period, an increase of EUR 13.1 million. TV/ Media: Deliberate slowdown in EBITDA growth due to investments in the "waipu" brand In the TV and Media segment, there has been a significant increase in subscription customers in the current financial year. As of 30 September 2023, more than 1.8 million private customers pay to receive linear television from freenet (waipu; freenet TV). This is around 200 thousand more customers than at the beginning of the year, although freenet TV continues to lose customers. Table 3: TV and Media segment Key figure

Unit

30.09.2023 31.12.2022

Change TV subscribers

Thousand

1,846.9 1,655.6

191.3 11.6% o/w waipu subscribers

Thousand

1,234.9 970.0

264.9 27.3% o/w freenet TV subscribers (RGU)

Thousand

612.0 685.6

-73.6 -10.7%

















Key figure

Unit

9M/2023 9M/2022

Change Revenues

EUR million

251.8 225.6

26.2 11.6% EBITDA

EUR million

85.9 83.1

2.7 3.3%

In order to participate even more strongly than before in the structural change in the German TV market towards an IPTV-dominated market, the intention is to invest an additional EUR 10 million in increasing waipu's brand recognition in the current half-year. The profitability-orientated acquisition of new customers remains the focus. Compared to the strong increase in revenues of 11.6% (9M/2023: EUR 251.8 million; prior-year period: EUR 225.6 million), the aforementioned investments will only lead to a slight increase in EBITDA of 3.3% to EUR 85.9 million (prior-year period: EUR 83.1 million). The stable business development of Media Broadcast in the B2B (infrastructure service provider for the media industry) and B2C (freenet TV) sectors had a supporting effect here. Conference Call The conference call on the results for the nine-month period and Q3 2023 will take place on Thursday, 9 November 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (CET). All interested parties can follow the conference call via webcast (listen-only mode). A recording will be made available afterwards.

Further documents for publication Nine-month statement 2023 Presentation 9M/Q3 2023

****************************** 1 Sum of postpaid, freenet FUNK, freenet FLEX, waipu subscribers and freenet TV subscribers (RGU) 2 freenet FUNK and freenet FLEX customers

1 Sum of postpaid, freenet FUNK, freenet FLEX, waipu subscribers and freenet TV subscribers (RGU) 2 freenet FUNK and freenet FLEX customers

Note In the interests of clear and transparent presentation, alternative performance measures (APMs) are used in the financial statements of freenet AG and in ad hoc disclosures in accordance with Art. 17 MAR in addition to the disclosures defined by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Information on the use, definition and calculation of APMs can be found in the 2022 Annual Report .

freenet AG Public Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 (0) 40 / 513 06 777

Mail:



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

