Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Stresses Broader Goals For GST, Aims To Include All Businesses

Vapi, Nov 8 (KNN India) Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday emphasized that the finance ministry's priorities extend beyond just boosting GST revenue; they also involve expanding the coverage of GST to encompass all business establishments.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 12 GST Suvidha Kendras in Gujarat, Sitharaman said,“GST 'one nation one tax', collection is going up every year, every month. GST has brought tax rates down on many items compared to earlier times. Businessmen know that they are not going to be double taxed under GST which was the case earlier. GST collection is increasing because of it.”

“But many establishments still prefer to remain out of the ambit of GST and are not part of the formal economy,” she said.

The GST Suvidha Kendras will help business establishments to have flawless GST registration and will help them resolve their issues at such centres.

The union minister urged Businessmen to register for GST because this will strengthen the economy.“You believe that you benefit by staying out you don't come in the net, you don't get to be noticed, which is not true. Actually you are losing out on potential buyers,” she said.

At the function, five people who uploaded their paid GST bills on the government portal, were awarded Rs 10 lakh each based on a draw.

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanu Desai and officials of the State GST department were present at the function to open GST Suvidha Kendras in 12 different cities of Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Panchmahals.

(KNN Bureau)