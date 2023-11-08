Bajaj Finance Simplifies Car Loan Balance Transfer And Offers A High-Value Top-Up

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India Bajaj Finance transforms the way customers approach balance transfer for car loans with simple eligibility criteria and a hassle-free online application. Customers can get a high-value loan of up to Rs. 47 lakh.





With Bajaj Finserv Car Loan Balance Transfer, get a top-up loan of up to Rs. 47 lakh





With the Bajaj Finserv Car Loan Balance Transfer and Top-up customers stand to reduce the cost of borrowing and cover their small or big car-related expenses. With three unique variants on offer and multiple tenure options to choose from, customers also get flexibility of repayment. Additionally, the competitive interest rates offered by Bajaj Finance also make this a perfect option for customers who are looking to transfer their existing car loan.





Here are the key features of Bajaj Finserv Car Loan Balance Transfer and Top-up





Simple eligibility and minimal documentation

For a Bajaj Finserv Car Loan Balance Transfer and top-up customers need to meet a few simple eligibility criteria. This makes the application process hassle-free and fast tracks the loan disbursal process. Customers need to submit just a few documents to get their loan application approved. These documents include KYC documents, PAN card, salary slips, vehicle registration certificate and bank statements. Some customers may be required to submit additional documents based on their eligibility.





High-value top-up loan

Bajaj Finance offers a car loan balance transfer and top-up of up to Rs. 47 lakh. Customers can get a top-up amount of up to 180% of the car's value. The high-loan amount can cover the balance transfer and other car-related expenses. The top-up amount can be used for upgrading the car interiors or adding accessories, headlight upgrade and more. Customers get flexibility of using the top-up loan amount as per their need.





Flexible repayment tenure

Bajaj Finserv Car Loan Balance Transfer and Top-up comes with flexible repayment tenure of up to 72 months. This long tenure allows customers to convert their loan amount into small manageable EMIs without disturbing the overall budget.





Quick disbursal facility

Bajaj Finance offers a balance transfer and top-up loan that comes with a quick disbursal facility. This feature ensures that the loan amount

is credited to the customer's bank account within 48 hours* after loan approval. It allows customers to manage their additional expenses without any delay.





No hidden charges

All fees and charges that are applicable on a car loan balance transfer and top-up are mentioned upfront on the Bajaj Finserv website and in the loan agreement. With Bajaj Finance, customers can be assured of 100% transparency in fees and charges related to loans.





Three unique loan variants

Bajaj Finance offers three loan variants: Term Loan, Flexi Term Loan, and Flexi Hybrid Loan. With both the Flexi Loan variants, customers get a pre-assigned loan limit from which they can withdraw funds as per their need. The interest is charged only on the amount withdrawn and not the entire limit. These Flexi variants also allow customers to part-prepay their loans as many times as they can without paying any additional cost. Additionally, a Flexi Hybrid Loan comes with the additional feature of paying interest-only EMIs for the initial tenure.





With Bajaj Finserv Car Loan Balance Transfer and Top-up, customers not only get better repayment terms, competitive interest rates but also get access to funds to manage their additional expenses. Additional features such as doorstep documents collection, car insurance services and more make this a go-to-product for customers seeking to transfer their car loan.





About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL,' 'Bajaj Finance,' or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs and commercial customers, with a significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 72.98 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/ Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing and CRISIL AAA/ Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of 'BBB-/Stable' and a short-term issuer credit rating of 'A-3' by S&P Global Ratings.





*Terms and conditions apply.