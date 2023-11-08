JEFF World (JEFF), A User-Centric Metaverse Platform, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list JEFF World (JEFF) on November 9, 2023, for all BitMart users. The JEFF/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 AM (UTC).







What is JEFF World (JEFF)?

JEFF World (JEFF) is a blockchain-based metaverse platform that offers a reward-based ecosystem for users to engage in various virtual activities. Developed by JEFF, affiliated with the KOSDAQ-listed Danal group, JEFF World pioneers the Metaverse 2.0 concept, integrating real-world transactions with a sustainable reward system and simplified user registration, aiming to transcend the current boundaries of virtual worlds.

Why JEFF World (JEFF)?

JEFF World (JEFF) provides a unique and expansive virtual environment where users can customize their own avatars, rent their space, form new relationships, buy physical & digital products at meta commerce stores and play various activities to get rewards. With its utility token, $JEFF, the platform promotes active user engagement, content creation, and community building, while maintaining a focus on stabilizing token value to ensure the longevity and reliability of the project. JEFF World stands out as it seeks to address the typical inflationary issues of tokens by creating a metaverse that allows for a fair distribution of rewards based on user activities.

About JEFF World (JEFF)

Total Supply: 1,400,000,000 JEFF

Token Type: ERC20

50.0% Metaverse Play Rewards

22.7% Core Contributor

10.8% Early Participant

8.0% Team

5.0% Creator Fund (JEFF Grants)

3.5% Liquidity

JEFF World (JEFF) is a next-generation metaverse aiming to revolutionize WEB3 platforms by fairly distributing rewards proportional to user traffic and activities. It positions itself as an alternative to traditional WEB2 platforms, offering a space where users are compensated for their contributions to the community. In JEFF World, users can engage in a multitude of activities like city grooming, decorating, shopping, and socializing, all while earning $JEFF tokens that hold value both within the virtual environment and in real-life transactions.

