$ATRNO ($ATRNO), A Community-Governed Utility Token, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, will list $ATRNO ($ATRNO) on the launchpad at 11:00 AM, November 13, 2023 (UTC). BitMart users will be able to purchase ATRNO with 20% off within a 24-hour flash sale.







What is $ATRNO ($ATRNO)?

$ ATRNO is a cryptocurrency token that originated with the goal of addressing the common issues in the crypto space, particularly high transaction fees and long processing times. It is the native token of the Aeternus ecosystem. This diverse platform includes Aeternus Travel, Aeternus Recharge & Bill Payment, Aeternus Gaming, Aeternus Online Education, Aeternus Shopping, and Aeternus Insurance, and a lot more. Aeternus aims to create a“Hub for All,” enabling financial activities, incentivization, governance, and access to its vast array of services.

Why $ATRNO ($ATRNO)?

The creation of $ATRNO was motivated by the challenges faced by merchants and users in the existing crypto payment systems. $ATRNO is not just a crypto token but a comprehensive ecosystem looking to solve real-world problems with tangible solutions. Its multi-utility retail token, with buyback strategy, and the multifunctionality within its ecosystem make $ATRNO an attractive option for users seeking efficient and cost-effective transaction methods.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their Twitter , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $ATRNO

Token Type: POLYGON

$ATRNO is built on the Polygon blockchain, with plans to transition to the Aeternus Blockchain, aiming for enhanced functionality and governance. It serves as a multi-utility token with various use cases, including paying for transaction fees, participating in staking and liquidity pools, distributing rewards, and accessing products. With a pre-minted total supply of one billion tokens, $ATRNO is designed to increase in adoption, demand, and value.

$ATRNO champions community governance, allowing token holders to propose and vote on changes within the ecosystem. This democratic approach empowers users, ensuring that the platform remains adaptable and responsive to the needs and ideas of its community. $ATRNO's voting rights are proportionate to the number of tokens held, promoting a decentralized and inclusive governance structure that is central to the project's ethos.

To learn more about $ATRNO ($ATRNO), please visit their Website , follow their Twitter , join their Telegram and subscribe to the BitMart launchpad here .

