Bitgain (BGN), A Revolutionary Blockchain Platform, To List On Bitmart Exchange

BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, will list Bitgain (BGN) on the launchpad at 11:00 AM, November 10, 2023 (UTC).







Bitgain (BGN) is a blockchain-based ecosystem designed to facilitate a range of activities within its NFT marketplace and metaverse, driving the digital economy with its native token BGN. It aims to revolutionize remote collaboration and work by offering exclusive access to features like themed meeting rooms, virtual galleries, job fairs, and advertising spaces. Bitgain combines the practicality of blockchain transactions with the immersive experience of the metaverse, catering to a secure and innovative online working environment.

Bitgain (BGN) addresses the complexities and security issues prevalent in the digital transaction space through its unique Decentralised Unique User Identification (UID) system. This system simplifies the transaction process and heightens security, moving away from convoluted cryptocurrency addresses to a single UID. With AI-powered verification and a strong emphasis on user control over personal data, Bitgain stands out for its forward-thinking approach to user identity, privacy, and experience within the blockchain realm.

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry.

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 BGN

Token Type: BEP20

At its core, Bitgain (BGN) is committed to user empowerment through its advanced Decentralised UID system, ensuring user data remains private while facilitating a seamless user experience across platforms and services. The platform is designed to be globally compliant, adhering to KYC and AML standards, which provides users with security and ensures the legality of operations. The BGN token, central to the ecosystem, is used for transactions, community voting, and is the key to a vast array of functionalities within the Bitgain environment.

