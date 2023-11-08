Germany Funds New Water Projects In Jordan

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Jordan has signed financing agreements worth 125 million euros with the German Development Bank (KfW) to fund two water projects in the country.

The projects aim to achieve optimal use of water resources in Jordan to ensure the sustainable availability of water supplies, Jordan's Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agreements were signed following a meeting in Amman between Jordan's Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze.

During the meeting, Toukan praised the strategic partnership that unites the two countries and the importance of the continued support that Germany provides in various development areas, most notably the water and sanitation, education, and vocational training sectors.

The German minister lauded the strategic partnership between Jordan and Germany, expressing the German government's appreciation for all the efforts Jordan made in hosting refugees.

Also on Tuesday, Jordan's Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh met with the German minister to brief her on the intensive efforts being made by King Abdullah II of Jordan to stop the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and ensure the sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid, the state-run Petra news agency reported. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author