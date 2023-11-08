Source Close To Hamas Says Talks Underway For Release Of 12 Hostages

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Negotiations are underway for the release of a dozen hostages held by Hamas, including six Americans, in return for a three-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a source close to Hamas said Wednesday.

"Talks revolve around the release of 12 hostages, half of them Americans, in exchange for a three-day humanitarian pause, to enable Hamas to release the hostages and to enable Egypt an extended (period of time) to deliver humanitarian aid," the source said.

"There's disagreement around the time period and around the north (of the Gaza Strip), which is witnessing extensive combat operations," the source said.

"Qatar is awaiting an Israeli response," they added.

Earlier Wednesday, a separate source briefed on the talks said Qatar was mediating negotiations in coordination with the US to free "10-15 hostages in exchange for a one- to two-day ceasefire".

Qatar has been engaged in intense diplomacy to secure the release of those held by Hamas, negotiating the handover of four hostages -- two Israelis and two Americans -- in recent weeks.

Following reports on the latest negotiations, the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum said it welcomed "the return of each and every hostage".

However, "any move toward a ceasefire should include the release of all hostages from Gaza", the group said in a statement.

