Domestic Funds' Profit Booking Drags QSE 82 Points M-Cap Melts QR3.26Bn

The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Wednesday shed 82 points on the back of selling pressure, especially in the telecom and industrials sectors.

The domestic funds were seen net profit takers as the 20-stock Qatar Index lost 0.81% to 10,038.27 points, as the markets expect the US Federal Reserve to increase interest rates.Dr Federico Sturzenegger, an economist and former president of Argentina Central Bank recently told Gulf Times that the US inflation is far from being resolved, hence“forcing the Fed to keep interest rates high for some time”.The Gulf retail investors were increasingly net sellers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 6.02%.About 75% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose capitalisation melted QR3 or 0.55% to QR588 with small and microcap segments losing the most.The foreign institutions' weakened net buying had its influence on the main market, whose index had touched an intraday high of 10,107 points.The Islamic index was seen declining faster than the other indices in the main bourse, which saw as many as 5,050 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan) valued at QR0 trade across two deals.The local retail investors continued to be net sellers but with lesser intensity in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.The Arab and foreign local retail investors also continued to be bearish but with lesser vigour in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.The Total Return Index shed 0.81%, the All Share Index by 0.66% and the Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.99% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.The telecom sector index tanked 1.37%, industrials (1.11%), real estate (0.77%), banks and financial services (0.55%) and transport (0.54%); while consumer goods and services was up 0.02% and insurance 0.01%.Major shakers in the main market included Mazaya Qatar, Aamal Company, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing, Qatar Islamic Bank, Ooredoo, Dukhan Bank, Meeza, Industries Qatar, Qamco, Ezdan and Gulf Warehousing.In the venture market, Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.Nevertheless, Ahlibank Qatar, Mannai Corporation, Doha Bank, Qatar Oman Investment and Qatar Islamic Insurance were among the gainers in the main market. In the junior bourse, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.The domestic institutions were net sellers to the tune of QR6 compared with net buyers of QR1 on November 7.The Gulf individuals' net profit booking strengthened marginally to QR0 against QR0 the previous day.The foreign institutions' net buying decreased noticeably to QR30 compared to QR38 on Tuesday.However, the local individuals' net selling declined perceptibly to QR13 against QR22 on November 7.The Gulf institutions' net profit booking weakened markedly to QR7 compared to QR8 the previous day.The Arab individual investors' net selling shrank notably to QR2mn against QR5 on Tuesday.The foreign retail investors' net profit booking eased perceptibly to QR1 compared to QR2 on November 7.The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the fourth straight session.Trade volumes in the main market fell 37% to 187 shares, value by 25% to QR519 and deals by 17% to 17,794.The venture market witnessed 10% decline in trade volumes to 1.13mn equities, 20% in value to QR1 and 10% in transactions to 124.