Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Canadian Ambassador

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Wednesday with HE Ambassador of Canada to Qatar Isabelle Marie Catherine Martin.

The meeting discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation, in addition to the latest developments in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, including the mediation efforts of the State of Qatar to release the captives, and means to consolidate regional and international diplomatic efforts in order to reach an immediate ceasefire.

HE the Canadian Ambassador expressed her country's thanks to the State of Qatar for its efforts in evacuating Canadian citizens from Gaza. (QNA)

