Amir, Dutch PM Discuss Gaza Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mark Rutte held Wednesday an official talks session at the Amiri Diwan.

At the outset of the session, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Dutch Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation, wishing the relations between the two countries further development and growth.

For his part, the Dutch Prime Minister expressed his thanks for the warm reception, and his appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the diplomatic efforts of Qatar regionally and internationally, especially with regard to the situation in Gaza.

During the session, they discussed relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them and several developments of mutual concern, particularly the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, and joint efforts to reach a ceasefire and bring in humanitarian aid.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Chief of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Advisor to the Amir for National Security Mohamed bin Ahmed al-Misnad and several senior officials attended the session.

On the Dutch side, Secretary of National Security Council of the Netherlands Geoffrey van Leeuwen, Director of the Government Information Service Sierk Nawijn, Director of Middle East and North Africa Department Marc Gerritsen and a number of members of the official delegation accompanying the Dutch Prime Minister attended the session.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, during their talks Wednesday, the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the diplomatic efforts of both countries to urgently halt the aggression on Gaza.

In a post of his official account on the social media platform X, His Highness the Amir said that he discussed with the Dutch Prime Minister the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the diplomatic efforts of the two countries to urgently stop the aggression against Gaza and open safe corridors for international relief efforts to alleviate the scale of the humanitarian crisis that the Palestinian brothers are suffering from.

