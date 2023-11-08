Diwali 2023: DMRC Revises Delhi Metro Timings For Sunday. Details Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "On the occasion of Diwali, the last metro train services will begin at 10:00 pm from their terminal stations of all lines, announced Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The metro services will close an hour earlier on SundayAlso Read: Delhi Metro alert! Delay in services on the Pink Line. Details hereThe revision in schedule can affect the late-night travelers of the Delhi metro. On Sunday, Delhi Metro train services will commence from 6:00 am onwards on all lines and from 4:45 am on Airport Express Line, said DMRC in its announcement. The last metro train service will commence at 10:00 pm on DiwaliAlso Read: 'Kalesh over seat': Delhi Metro passengers go viral for 'hilarious' fight yet again | Watch Video“On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 12th November 2023 (Sunday) will start at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Lines including the Airport Express Line. Metro train services will commence from 06:00 AM onwards on ALL LINES/SECTIONS and from 4:45 AM on Airport Express Line on this Sunday (Diwali),” said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in its notice on Wednesday Read: Delhi Metro update: 20 extra trains from today to tackle the 'ticking pollution bomb' in NCREarlier in the day, the commuters had to suffer because of delays in metro services from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar on the pink line. Metro train services on other routes continued to operate as usual on other lines.“Pink Line Update: Delay in services from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar. Normal service on all other lines\" wrote DMRC on X, formerly Twitter. However, the services were resumed shortly after the announcement Read: Digilockers at Delhi metro stations: What are these and how to rent themIn the wake of rising air pollution in the national capital region, the Delhi Metro Corporation has begun 20 extra train trips for the convenience of daily commuters move is aimed at encouraging people to ditch their personal transport and opt for public transport in Delhi and its adjoining areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, and others before the addition of 20 trips, Delhi Metro was already operating 40 additional trips on weekdays from October 25 onwards when the GRAP-II stage came into force.
