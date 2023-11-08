Who Is Muskan Agrawal, India's Top Women Coder Who Bagged ₹60 Lakh Job Offer From Linkedin

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A BTech graduate from Uttar Pradesh used the professional networking platform, LinkedIn, to secure the highest-ever package of her college. Muskan Agrawal of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una, secured a job as a software development engineer with an annual package of ₹60 lakh, reported News 18. Currently, she has been working with the company in Bengaluru for more than five months REad: Air pollution: Gurugram closes schools from November 7 as AQI worsensMuskan is a prime example for all those engineering aspirants who see premier institutes as their ticket to a high-paying job. Along with her studies, Muskan continued to participate in open-source projects and join different internship programs. She had started learning to code long back, according to media reports. Last year, she became the“top woman coder” in the country after participating in the TechGik Geek Goddess 2022, an annual coding competition. She secured the title after defeating more than 69,000 women coders, reported India Today. She was also awarded ₹1.5 lakh as a prize Read: Telangana minister's aide dies by suicide; financial, family issues suspected: PoliceShe was also a part of the Girlscript Foundation and was learning coding for years. Not only this, Muskan was among the 40 women selected for LinkedIn's mentorship program has also completed her internship with TechCurators. During her internship days, she created data structures and algorithm problems for coding platforms like Hacker Earth, Test Gorilla, etc from achieving major milestones in her life, her title of Harvard WeCode Scholar brought her to fame among peers. She has participated in the world's largest student-run tech conference, WECode, organised by undergraduate women at Harvard University year, another trainee from IIIT-Una earned an annual package of ₹47 lakhs. Nearly 86% of all the trainees secured a handsome paying job at MNCs. Muskan's batch-mates have also earned job offers of ₹50 lakhs.

