CPI Inflation Likely At 4.8% In Oct: Poll


11/8/2023 2:02:41 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: India's retail inflation likely cooled to 4.8% in October from 5% in September as food inflation continued to ease, according to a Mint poll of 17 economists. However, economists warned that vegetable prices still pose an upside risk to their forecasts.

