Neuralink Sparks Buzz, Thousands Ready To Volunteer For Elon Musk's Brain Chip Implant Startup

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "After changing bringing phenomenal change in the space and automobile industry with his companies, Elon Musk is all set to revolutionise the neurotechnology industry with his company Neuralink.

As Elon Musk's startup prepares for the human trials of its brain chip implantation, thousands of people have expressed interest in receiving one of Neuralink's brain implants, reported Bloomberg.

After receiving a clean chit from the US FDA, Elon Musk's startup is gearing up to start human trials in the coming months. A clinical trial of Neuralink's brain implant will require volunteers to get a chunk of their skull replaced by a surgeon with a brain chip that's meant to stay there for years. The brain chip will read and analyze the person's brain activity, and even transfer the information wirelessly to a nearby laptop or tablet, reported BB ago, Neuarlink came under the scanner of several agencies for violating the Animal Welfare Act after testing its device on animals. Animal trials of the brain chip, allegedly killed around 1,500 animals since 2018, reported Reuters, the company received approval from the US FDA to begin human trials of its brain chips. Earlier, Elon Musk has described the chip as a“Fitbit in your skull,” reported Business Insider NeuralinkNeuralink operates as a neurotechnology company and is developing a brain-computer interface, or BCI, to collect brain signals. BCI will also function to analyse the data and translate them into commands to control an external device.

In the Bloomberg article, author Ashlee Vance, who also happens to be Elon Musk's biographer, said that he visited Neuralink's facilities 10 times in three years. He also said that the company has yet to implant its device in a human brain. However, it plans to begin its trial on 11 people next year and on more than 22,000 by 2030 of volunteers for Neuralinks' brain chip human trials began in September. In its announcement, Neuralink said that it is looking for people who had paralysis in all four limbs because of spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, are invited for trials.



