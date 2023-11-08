Anasuya Bhardwaj Lashes Out On Website For 'Misinterpreting' Her Remarks About South Superstar Allu Arjun

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The much-awaited and highly-anticipated film in the super successful Pushpa film franchise, Pushpa: The Rule, starring South superstar Allu Arjun alongside rising starlet Rashmika Mandanna, will be released on the big screens on August 15, 2024. The makers have pulled out all the stops to make a sequel that pledges to be a massive entertainer. Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj had essayed the role of Dakshayini in the prequel film titled Pushpa: The Rise.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen gives adorable pose with rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl in viral photos

One of her media interview clips about Pushpa: The Rule was posted and shared by a news website on social media. As per the report, she said that Allu Arjun takes the feedback of his fans on social media very seriously. Anasuya reportedly said, "Allu Arjun has noticed the comments on social media regarding his dance moves recently. He has taken that feedback and is totally focusing on his dance moves in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Not only dance, but he has also taken every flaw from the first part into consideration and worked on everything."

She clarified on her official Twitter handle that she had not said these words. She wrote, "Not true. I never said it like this. It is a manipulated statement." No further developments and updates have taken place regarding this matter.

Other reports related to this film have also surfaced on social media. As per the reports, Tamil superstar Suriya will have a cameo in Pushpa 2. Currently, there are no details about the cameo role, but it has made the Suriya ardent fans and followers very much enchanted and enthusiastic. Suriya has not confirmed anything officially regarding his role in Pushpa 2. There are reports that a third instalment would be made for Pushpa as well. As per reports, this part will go on floors in 2025, and its storyline has been penned and written as well. Pushpa 2 will end in such a manner that it will pave the way for the third part of the film.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Fan-created illusion art takes center stage before grand release of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer