Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande To Give Birth To Twins? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain made their entry into the Bigg Boss 17 House on the first day of the season, and they quickly became some of the most talked-about contestants. The season has been filled with excitement and drama, with the contestants consistently trending on X (formerly Twitter) since the beginning.

Among the couples inside the Bigg Boss 17 House, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have garnered a significant amount of attention. Recently, another contestant in the house, Sunny Arya, also known as Tehelka Bhai, was seen making predictions about the future of the housemates. After making predictions about Mannara, Tehelka turned his attention to Vicky Jain.

In his prediction about Vicky, Tehelka revealed that Vicky has two very close friends with whom he shares everything about his life even before sharing it with Ankita. This revelation added an interesting twist to their dynamics within the house.

Upon watching Tehelka Bhai make predictions about Vicky, Ankita Lokhande decided to sit in front of him to learn more about her own future. Sunny Arya proceeded to reveal some insights about Ankita, stating that she loves shoes and her lucky numbers are 4 and 7. He went on to predict that Ankita's next year would be extremely fruitful, mentioning her plans to have a child. According to Tehelka, Ankita will soon have a baby girl. Additionally, he shared that she would receive an offer for a significant project, which has been a topic of discussion in the casting world. This project is expected to bring a positive change for her.

Jigna Vora, another housemate who is known for her skills in astrology, joined the conversation and explained that Tehelka Bhai makes predictions based on face reading, while she uses numbers for her predictions.

Afterward, Ankita discussed her desire to have a baby soon with Jigna. Jigna predicted that Ankita would have her baby in 2025 and not before. Furthermore, she suggested that there were chances that Ankita might be blessed with twins.





Excited by this prediction, Ankita expressed her interest in having twins but also mentioned her desire to have a daughter.

In the midst of these predictions and discussions, it's worth noting that Ankita Lokhande, along with eight other housemates, is currently nominated for eviction this week, adding an extra layer of tension to their time in the Bigg Boss 17 House.

