Iqoo 12 Series Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 In China; Will Debut In India On December 12

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro with Qualcomm's brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor have officially been launched in China.

Both the design and the essential specifications of the two are essentially the same. They feature a comparable camera configuration in addition to having the same chipset.

Where they differ is in display and battery capacity. At least one of these phones is all but confirmed to arrive in India on December 12, 2023, under the name of iQOO 12.

The 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display on both phones features a quick refresh rate of 144 Hz. The iQOO 12 Pro has 1440p PWM dimming and resolution at 1440Hz. In the outdoors, it may reach up to 1600nits as well. The resolution is reduced to 1.5K (2800x1260p) on the iQOO 12, which also has 2160Hz PWM dimming. In bright weather, it reaches a maximum of 1400 nits.



iQOO 12 processor

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS4.0 storage is included under the hood. Vivo's Origin OS 4.0, which is based on Android 14, is in charge. Funtouch OS 14 is anticipated to be released with global variations. A 5,100mAh battery that supports both quick 120W wired and quick 50W wireless charging powers the iQOO 12 Pro. In contrast, the iQOO 12 features a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged quickly (wired only; no wireless capability).

iQOO 12 camera

Regarding the cameras, on paper, both phones are configured identically. A 150-degree ultrawide, a 70-mm periscope-style telephoto (with 3x optical and up to 100x digital zoom), and three 50-megapixel, 50-megapixel, and 64-megapixel sensors are positioned behind these lenses. The 16-megapixel selfie camera on both phones.

The iQOO 12 series phones have a glass and metal design available in a choice of white (BMW Motorsport), black, and red with varying degree of finishes. The iQOO 12 Pro has a curved back and front while the iQOO 12 is completely flat. The pro model gets IP68 water and dust resistance while the regular does not have any IP rating.

iQOO 12 series price

The iQOO 12 is available in three memory configurations: 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. The prices of these variants are CNY 3999 (about Rs 45,779), CNY 4299 (~Rs 49,213), and CNY 4699 (~Rs 53,792).

With 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB, the iQOO 12 Pro costs CNY 4999 (about Rs. 57,226), CNY 5499 (about Rs. 62,948), and CNY 5999 (about Rs. 68,671).

