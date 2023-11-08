'How Low Will You Fall': PM Modi Slams CM Nitish Kumar For Controversial Population Control Remarks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 8) sharply criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his controversial statement on population control, and he also questioned the silence of the INDI bloc, a coalition of opposition parties. PM Modi made these comments during a rally in Guna, Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi referred to Nitish Kumar's remarks and said, "A prominent leader of the INDI alliance, the 'Ghamandiya Gathbandhan,' used inappropriate language about women inside the assembly yesterday. They have no shame. Not a single leader of the INDI alliance has spoken out against it. People who harbor such views about women, can they work for the betterment of the people?"

'Light a Diya of hope' : Israel's envoy to India ahead of Diwali 2023

He went on to criticize the Congress party, which had announced its intention to file a complaint with the Election Commission against PM Modi for his promise of free ration for the next five years. PM Modi responded by saying, "Should I be afraid of Congress? I want to tell them that they can go to any court in the world to stop me, but I make decisions in the court of the public."

PM Modi's remarks came in the context of ongoing political debates in India, with elections in several states on the horizon. His speech highlighted key issues and sought to distinguish the ruling party from its political opponents.

'Barbaadi ki guarantee': PM Modi slams Congress, highlights false promises in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh