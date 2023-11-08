ISL 2023-24: Thangboi Singto Reflects On Hyderabad FC's Missed Opportunity In 1-1 Draw Against Punjab FC

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hyderabad FC's head coach, Thangboi Singto, expressed his disappointment after his team secured a 1-1 draw against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) match held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Both sides were seeking their first win of the season and had multiple opportunities to score, but finding the back of the net proved challenging. The game saw an exciting turn as Juan Mera scored the opening goal for Punjab FC. They appeared on the cusp of their first win of the season, but a last-minute header by substitute Jonathan Moya saved a point for Hyderabad FC, marking their third consecutive 1-1 draw this season.

Singto made three changes to the starting lineup for this match, but fatigue was a factor in his team's performance due to a previous game just two days earlier. Singto admitted that it was a day where they could have secured all three points despite the draw. Hyderabad FC exhibited statistical dominance in terms of possession and pressure but struggled with finishing, having scored only four goals in six games this season, sharing the lowest goal tally with Jamshedpur FC.

Singto recognised the need for improved conversion of chances and emphasised the importance of working on finishing in the attacking areas of the pitch. He stressed the need for more creativity, finesse, and clinical finishing to capitalize on the opportunities they create.

