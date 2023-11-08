Firecrackers to Sweets: Significance of Diwali symbols

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dive into the meanings behind popular Diwali symbols such as diyas (oil lamps), rangoli (artistic patterns), and fireworks.

Fireworks during Diwali symbolize the victory of light over darkness. The loud cracks and bright lights are believed to ward off negative energies.

Lighting diyas during Diwali signifies the dispelling of ignorance and the awakening of knowledge. It symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Rangoli, colorful patterns created on the ground, signifies welcoming Goddess Lakshmi and bringing good luck. It's a visual expression of creativity and auspiciousness.

Exchanging sweets during Diwali is a gesture of goodwill and strengthens social bonds.

Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, is invoked for a smooth and obstacle-free life. Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, is worshipped for prosperity and abundance.

Puja Thali is a plate containing various ritual items including a diya, roli (vermilion), rice & other sacred items used for worship. It

represents devotion & spiritual connection

Wearing new clothes during Diwali symbolizes a fresh start and the shedding of old habits. It represents the idea of renewal, both outwardly and inwardly.