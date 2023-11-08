Anti-Corruption Panel Orders CBI Inquiry Against Mahua Moitra, Says BJP MP

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The anti-corruption watchdog, Lokpal, has taken a significant step by directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate corruption allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. Nishikant Dubey, a prominent BJP member, revealed this development today on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

In his tweet, Dubey announced, "Lokpal has initiated a CBI investigation into the corruption allegations against Mahua Moitra, which pose a threat to national security." This move signals a substantial development in the ongoing allegations against the Trinamool Congress MP.

'How low will you fall': PM Modi slams CM Nitish Kumar for controversial population control remarks

Nishikant Dubey has made serious allegations against Ms. Moitra, asserting that she received money from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for posing questions in Parliament. These questions were apparently designed to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his business rival, the Adani Group. Dubey further alleged that Moitra compromised national security by sharing her parliamentary login credentials with the businessman.

In response to these allegations, Dubey submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging the immediate suspension of Ms. Moitra from her parliamentary duties. These claims have added to the controversy surrounding the Trinamool Congress MP.

'Light a Diya of hope' : Israel's envoy to India ahead of Diwali 2023