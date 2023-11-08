Why Did Nayanthara Walk Out Of Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life' Starring Kamal Hassan?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nayanthara is an iconic actress in the Tamil film industry, widely known for her commanding presence and acting prowess. She has amassed a massive fan base and continues to be a prominent figure in Tamil cinema. Her enduring popularity has earned her the nickname "Lady Superstar," a title that reflects her continued success as a leading lady in the world of Indian cinema.

Recently, Nayanthara made headlines when she decided to withdraw from Mani Ratnam's upcoming project, "Thug Life," which was set to star Kamal Haasan. The reason behind her departure was reported to be related to remuneration issues. This isn't the first time she has made such a decision based on compensation concerns.

Reports suggest that Nayanthara was initially cast in the movie "Thug Life," but her role was eventually taken over by Trisha. The switch in casting occurred when Nayanthara demanded a hefty remuneration of Rs 12 crores. This incident brought back memories of a similar situation from a few years ago.

In 2010, during the making of the action-adventure film "Paiyaa," directed by N. Linguswamy and starring Karthi and Tamannaah, the makers initially had Nayanthara in mind for the leading lady role. However, Nayanthara's high remuneration demands, despite the fact that her recent films, including "Villu" alongside Thalapathy Vijay, had not performed well at the box office, led to a change in casting.

The director of "Paiyaa" revealed in an old interview that they had considered Nayanthara for the lead role. However, when they asked her to reduce her remuneration to fit the budget, she declined to do so. Instead, Nayanthara chose to work in the Suriya starrer "Aadhavan."

Interestingly, "Paiyaa" turned out to be a massive success and a breakthrough for Tamannaah, propelling her to the forefront of the Tamil film industry. On the other hand, "Aadhavan" received mixed reviews but reportedly managed to break even in terms of its collection.

As for Nayanthara's current work, she was last seen in her debut Hindi film, "Jawan," alongside Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Atlee. She also appeared in the film "Iraivan," starring Jayam Ravi and Rahul Bose, which unfortunately didn't leave a lasting impact. The actress has an exciting lineup of projects on the horizon, including "Annapoorani," "Test," and "Mannangatti Since 1960."