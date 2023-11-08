PM Modi Hails Youth-Led Innovation As Patent Applications Soar In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 8) hailed the surge in patent applications in India as a reflection of the nation's burgeoning innovative spirit, signifying positive prospects for the future. His comments came in response to a report from the World Intellectual Property Organization, which revealed that patent applications by Indian residents witnessed substantial growth, extending an impressive 11-year streak of uninterrupted expansion.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "The rise in patent applications in India demonstrate the rising innovative zeal of our youth and is a very positive sign for the times to come."

India's performance sets it apart from other countries and positions it among the top 10 patent filers.

According to the report, the leading nations in patent filings for 2022 were China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Germany. Notably, China, a global innovation powerhouse, recorded a declining growth rate for a second consecutive year, dropping from 6.8 percent in 2021 to 3.1 percent in 2022.

In contrast, India's remarkable increase in patent applications stood out, illustrating the nation's dedication to fostering innovation and creativity.

This rise in patent applications signifies the growing inventive potential of India's youth and bodes well for the country's future. It reflects a positive trend that is expected to have a lasting impact on India's development and progress.

As the nation continues to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, this surge in patents demonstrates the nation's commitment to creating a vibrant environment for researchers, inventors, and entrepreneurs to thrive.

Moreover, it showcases the talent and potential of India's youth, which will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the nation's journey towards technological and economic growth. With its innovative zeal on the rise, India is poised to make significant contributions to various fields and industries, further enhancing its global standing.