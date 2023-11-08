Neem To Cinnamon: 7 Home Remedies For Toothache

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover 7 effective and natural home remedies that can help soothe toothache.

Discover 7 effective and natural home remedies that can help soothe toothache.

Clove oil is well-know natural remedy in India. Clove has anti-batcterial and analgesic properties that give relief from tooth ache and fight infection.

A lesser known remedy for toothpain, guava leaves have anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial qualities. Chew a few guava leaves until they release their juice.

Turrmeric has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that make it suitable for toothache relief. Mix a liitle amount of turmeric with water and apply the paste to sore tooth.

Asafoetida, or "hing," has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. To use asafoetida, mix a small pinch with a few drops of lemon and apply the paste to the affected tooth.

Mix a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and use it as a mouthwash. Gargle with this solution for about 30 seconds, then spit it out. It is a simple remedy for toothache.

Neem leaves have natural antibacterial properties and can be used to reduce toothache. Chew on a neem leaf to release its juices and apply it to the painful area.

Create a paste by mixing cinnamon powder with honey, and apply it to the affected tooth. This mixture can help soothe the pain and fight infection.