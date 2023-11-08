Diwali 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia Dazzles As Mermaid In Blue Sequin Sheer Saree [PICTURES]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tamannaah Bhatia attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, wearing a gorgeous blue saree made by the designer himself. Check out the pictures

Tamannaah Bhatia attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, wearing a gorgeous blue saree made by the designer himself. Check out the pictures

The deep plunging neckling blouse that Tamannaah wore along with the saree stole the show, she looked absolutely extravagant

The seductive look she posed in is enough to take your breath away. This saree is a Manish Malhotra creation

Tamannah Bhatia wished everyone happy diwali as she posted these pictures on her Instagram account. She let her hair loose and flowy

She stepped out in this ombre saree, which is a beautiful mix of blue and lavender hues. She kept her makeup minimal and looked fantastic for Manish's birthday bash

Apart from her work, she was also in news recently because of her relationsip with Lust stories 2 co-star Vijay Verma

She looked the hot fire-cracker she already is. And mesmerized fans with her seductive look in the pictures