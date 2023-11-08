Spotted: Sushmita Sen To Ranbir Kapoor, Celebs Raise The Fashion Bar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrities, from Sushmita Sen to Ranbir Kapoor, were spotted elevating the fashion standard.

Sushmita Sen was seen with Rohman Shawl at Ramesh Turani's Diwali bash. She was donning a beautiful black saree with pink border.

Kunal Khemu was spotted with wife and actress Soha Ali Khan. Both sported a casual look for the photo.

Khushi Kapoor was spotted with her adorable dog. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt with grey trousers.

Neha Bhasin was photographed on the streets of Mumbai, showcasing a stylish appearance in pink shorts and a white T-shirt adorned with trendy printed artwork.

Varun Tej was spotted at an airport, sporting an all black look, with trousers and shirt. Varun Tej recently got married to south actress Lavanaya Tripathi

Tamannaah Bhatia was also spotted at an airport. She was wearing a black crop-top with black cargo pants.

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Andheri, Mumbai. He was wearing a blue shirt with beige colour pants. He completed his look with a grey hat and shades.