Murukku to Samosa: 7 popular foods on Diwali 2023

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Certainly, Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is a time of joy, celebration, and feasting. Here are seven popular foods enjoyed at the Diwali festival in India.
Pakoras get made with a spicy besan batter with veggies like onion, eggplant, potato, cauliflower and paneer.
Aloo Tikki chaat, made from crispy fried potatoes, is flavoured with spices with a sweet and sour date and tamarind sauce.
Pav bhaji is a street food dish from India consisting of a thick and spicy vegetable curry served with a soft bread roll.
Palak Paneer is cooked and made in a spicy spinach gravy with soft paneer cubes that use onions, garlic, and green chillies.
Dal Makhani is heavy creamy gravy made with black lentils and rajma, slow-cooked in spices, butter and cream.
Samosa is a triangular savoury pastry stuffed with potatoes and peas and flavoured with spices.
