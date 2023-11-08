German Police Raid Hamburg School After Armed Palestinian Students Threaten Christian Teacher (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In Hamburg, a police operation is currently in progress following an incident at a school where two armed youths reportedly threatened a teacher before fleeing. The Hamburg Police have taken measures such as roadblocks in the Blankenese area and deploying armed officers inside the school.

Some students have been evacuated and will be relocated to the nearby Reich President Ebert Barracks. As of now, it remains unclear whether there are any injuries related to this incident.

The Hamburg Police, in a social media update posted at 12:25 local time (11:25 GMT), acknowledged the existence of a potential threat situation at the Blankenese district school and confirmed the presence of police forces at the site, taking initial actions.

Preliminary information suggests that two young individuals confronted a teacher with a weapon or displayed a weapon in the school premises before promptly leaving the classroom and escaping.

German TV station NDR reported that it is uncertain whether these individuals are students from the Blankenese district school, emphasizing that there is no evidence of injuries at this stage.