WHO Hails India For Reducing TB Cases At Almost Double The Rate Than Rest Of The World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The World Health Organization (WHO) has released its Global Tuberculosis (TB)

Report for 2023, in which it

India has demonstrated significant progress in enhancing case detection and mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on its TB program. Notably, treatment coverage in India has surged to encompass 80 per cent of estimated TB cases, marking a remarkable 19 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

India's unwavering efforts have led to a substantial reduction in TB incidence, achieving a 16 per cent decline in 2022 compared to the rates in 2015. This reduction rate is nearly double the global TB incidence decline, which stands at 8.7 per cent. Mortality rates related to TB have also seen a notable decrease, with an 18 per cent reduction within the same period, both in India and worldwide.



The WHO has revised its TB mortality figures, lowering them from 4.94 lakhs in 2021 to 3.31 lakhs in 2022, marking a significant reduction of over 34 per cent.

In the Global TB Report for 2022, the WHO and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare of the Government of India had initially categorized the data for India as "Interim". The understanding was that the WHO would collaborate with the ministry's technical team to finalize the figures.

Subsequently, more than 50 meetings occurred between the technical teams of the WHO and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. In these meetings, the country team presented the newer evidence generated and in-country mathematical modelling, including data from the Ni-kshay portal, which captures the lifecycle of each TB patient during their treatment journey.

The WHO team conducted an intensive review of the data presented and not only accepted but also commended the country's efforts. In the latest Global TB Report, the revised estimates for India have been acknowledged and published, particularly the downward revision of TB-related burden estimates, including TB-related mortality figures.

The report highlights that India's intensified case detection strategies have yielded the highest-ever number of case notifications. In 2022, over 24.22 lakh TB cases were reported, surpassing pre-COVID levels. Key government initiatives, such as specialized active case-finding drives, the expansion of molecular diagnostics to block levels, decentralization of screening services through Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centers, and private sector engagement, have effectively bridged the gap in identifying missing TB cases.

The Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan has garnered significant support across the country, with more than 1 lakh Ni-kshay Mitras adopting over 11 lakh TB patients from various backgrounds. The Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana has disbursed approximately Rs 2613 crore to over 95 lakh TB patients since its launch in 2018.



New patient-centric initiatives, such as the Family Caregiver Model and Differentiated Care, have been introduced to further reduce mortality and enhance treatment success rates.

The report also acknowledges India's dedication to prioritising TB elimination, with additional resources being allocated to the National TB Elimination Program under the National Health Mission.