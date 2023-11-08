Armed Forces Seek 5000 Lorries To Ramp Up Transport Capability

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aiming to strengthen the transport capability of the three services, the government has issued two separate requests for information (RFI) for the procurement of about 5,000 lorries for three forces and 2,500 trucks for the Indian Army to be operated in hills, high altitude, cross country and desert terrain.

These lorries will be used as a general service load carrier with a payload capacity of 5 tons and 7.5 tons. The 5-ton lorries will be deployed in the hills, high altitude, cross country and desert terrain while the 7.5-ton vehicles will be operated in plains.



As per the RFI, these vehicles should be provided with 4x4 drive and be capable of operating in different terrain and climatic conditions prevalent in the country. It is expected that the request for proposal will be issued in the next six months.

Operational parameters



The overall dimensions and weight of the vehicle should allow it to go across a Class 18 bridge and be transportable by a broad gauge section of the railway. It should have a facility for easy and quick conversion to flatbed configuration by removal of side walls, superstructure and tail board.

It must have a carrying capacity of 34 soldiers on foldable side-facing seats with personal weapons and equipment.

The vehicle should be fuel efficient with fuel consumption not less than five km/litre and average engine life should not be less than 1,50,000 km or 15 years whichever is earlier.

2500 trucks for the Indian Army

In a separate RFI, the Army is intending to procure around 2500 trucks to be used as a General Service load carrier with a payload capacity of 2.5 tons in hills, high altitude, cross country, plains and desert terrain and different climatic conditions as prevalent in the country.

The truck should have a carrying capacity of 14 soldiers on foldable side-facing seats with personal weapons and equipment.