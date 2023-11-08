Wask Team Ready To Make All Arabs And Africa Region Proud At FFWS 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Wask Team has secured their place in the FFWS 2023 as champions of the Free Fire MEA League Season 7.

They will proudly represent the Middle East and Africa Region and go head-to-head with 17 other global teams in the three-stage tournament. The FFWS 2023 is scheduled to kick off on November 10th, with the Grand Finals set to take place on November 26th.

CAIRO, Egypt- Garena's much-anticipated Free Fire World Series (FFWS) is set to make its highly-anticipated return on November 10th in Bangkok, Thailand. Representing the Arab and African regions, Morocco's Wask Team will compete against 17 other qualified teams from 7 leagues worldwide to vie for the coveted championship title and a substantial share of the USD1,000,000 prize pool.

Wask Team Captain MR ALI said,“Wask Team is honored to represent the Arab and African regions in the upcoming Free Fire World Series. We carry with us the hopes and dreams of our people, and we are determined to make our region proud. We kindly ask for the unwavering support of all Africans and Arabs as we embark on this journey. With your support, we aim to achieve greatness and bring glory to our home. Together, we can make history.”

Wask Team has secured their spot at FFWS 2023 by emerging victorious in the Free Fire MEA League. Their journey to the championship title saw them triumph over 17 other formidable teams in the league, and they finished atop the league standings with a remarkable 332 points, a substantial 36 points ahead of Iraq's VIP team, who secured the second position.

As they prepare to represent the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region on the global stage, the entire Free Fire community in MEA has set aside their differences and come together to rally behind the Wask Team. Their collective hope and support are directed towards Wask Team, with the shared aspiration of seeing them make the region proud in FFWS 2023.

VIP's Hawk from Egypt said,“As a player from Egypt, I extend my full support to Wask Team as they represent the Middle East and Africa in FFWS 2023. Their remarkable victory in the Free Fire MEA League is a testament to their skill and dedication. I, along with the entire VIP team, stand united with all teams from the MEA region in cheering for the Wask Team. We hope to see them bring honor to our region and make us proud on the global stage. Go Wask Team, make us all proud!”

Tournament format and Qualified teams:

This year's World Series will officially bring the theme 'Own the Glory', spotlighting the 90 world-class professional players giving it their all on an international stage to bring pride and honour to their respective leagues. Free Fire fans can play a part in the action by supporting their favourite teams in their quest for the championship glory.

FFWS 2023 will be divided into three stages: Knockout, Point Rush, and the Grand Finals. 18 teams have qualified for the Knockout Stage taking place on Nov 10 to 12 and Nov 17 to 19. Here, teams will be divided into three groups of six, with each group playing 24 matches across two weekends.

The teams per region are:

Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF)

Free Fire League Latinoamerica (FFL)

Free Fire Thailand Pro League (FFPL)

Free Fire Master League (FFML)

Vietnam Free Fire League Summer

MCPS Majors

Pakistan Qualifier

Free Fire MEA League

MIBR (Group A)Magic Squad (Group A)LOUD (Group C)All Glory Gaming (Group A)Furious Gaming (Group B)OSAKA (Group C)Buriram United Esports (Group A)CGGG (Group B)EXP Esports (Group C)Thorrad (Group A)RRQ Kazu (Group B)Poco Star (Group C)GOW (Group B)WAG (Group B)P Esports (Group C)Expand (Group C)Hotshot Esports (Group A)WASK (Group B)

The top 12 teams will then proceed to the Point Rush Stage from Nov 24 to 25, where they will play a total of 12 games. Based on their performance in the Point Rush Stage, teams can earn respective headstart points for the Grand Finals. In the Grand Finals on Nov 26, six matches will be conducted to determine the champion of FFWS 2023.

Seize the Top Criminal – Ghost bundle during the ghost criminal event:

To ramp up the excitement during the World Series, Garena will be launching ghost criminal, a special in-game event commencing Nov 27. Players will be introduced to the story of ghost criminal, who attempts to steal the FFWS trophy with the help of an old friend. Will Kelly–the Fire Fire popular character–be able to stop him in time? Join the event to know the ending of this exciting battle!

A limited-edition Top Criminal – Ghost bundle will be available as part of the episode. The latest addition to the popular 'Top Criminal' series, this ghost-themed bundle features an eye-catching cyan colour scheme, and comes with smoke-like special effects when in use.

Additionally, fans and players can look forward to a range of in-game activities including a milestone event and a spectral Craftland map. ghost criminal-themed freebies such as a weapon – Trogon, surfboard, and other weapon skin, will also be distributed.

Tune in to the live action on YouTube and learn teams' stories in the Own the Glory Series:

All matches will be livestreamed on YouTube, the official livestream partner of FFWS 2023. From now to the start of the tournament, Free Fire will also release weekly episodes as part of the 'Own the Glory' series, which aims to introduce teams from the eight participating leagues.

About Garena:

Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019, 2020, and 2021, according to data, previously known as App Annie.

Garena is run by passionate gamers and has a unique understanding of what gamers want. It exclusively licenses and publishes hit titles from global partners – such as Arena of Valor and Call of Duty: Mobile – in selected markets globally. Garena champions social and entertainment experiences through games, enabling its communities to engage and interact. Garena is also a leading esports organiser and hosts some of the world's biggest esports events.

Garena is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Garena, Sea's other core businesses include its e-commerce arm, Shopee, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.