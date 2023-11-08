Stocks In Play

11/8/2023 - 9:53 AM EST - TC Energy Corporation : Released its third quarter results today. Net losses attributable to common shares of $0.2 billion or $0.19 per common share compared to net income of $0.8 billion or $0.84 per common share in third quarter 2022. Comparable earnings2 of $1.0 billion or $1.00 per common share compared to $1.1 billion or $1.07 per common share in 2022. TC Energy Corporation shares T.TRP are trading up $0.18 at $49.61.

