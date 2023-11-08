(MENAFN- Baystreet) Safety Shot Celebrates Luke Bryan Event

Safety Shot Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOT) shares gained Wednesday, on today's announcement it is the official title sponsor of Save our Musicians event,“A Special Private Evening with Luke Bryan”, a charity concert event on Saturday, November 18, in Jupiter, Florida. Country superstar and American Idol judge Luke Bryan will be performing to raise money for the arts in public schools. This concert follows a similar successful Save our Musicians fundraiser featuring Gwen Stefani which also raised funds for arts education and garnered over three million views on social media.

Concert goers will be treated to free samples of Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. The Safety Shot brand and logo will be prominent on the concert's ticking page. At the event, Safety Shot will be featured at dedicated booths, on banners, and will receive stage mentions during the performance.

A country music superstar and American Idol judge, Bryan has won over 50 major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. His third and most recent Entertainer win was awarded by the Academy of Country Music in 2021. Since his debut, Bryan has garnered 29 No. 1 hits and has more Recording Industry Association of America certified digital singles than any other Country artist with 68.5 million.

SHOT shares picked up five cents, or 3.2%, to $1.60.

