After-Party Held For Baku Talent Show Participants

(MENAFN- AzerNews) After-party has been held in Eastern Market (Şərq Bazarı) for
the participants of the Talend Show "Baku Autumn - 2023. 35 years
later".
Speaking at the opening of the evening, the project author,
artistic director and director Sevinj Karimova, music producer,
composer Mikail Veakilov and general producer Sabina Gasanova
wished the contest participants, a number of whom had signed a
contract for promotion in the international arena, further creative
success, Azernews reports.
At the after-party, the project participants performed national
and world pop hits.
Recall that the gala concert within the Baku Autumn Talent Show
took place at Heydar Aliyev Palace.
The project, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National
Leader Heydar Aliyev, was implemented with the support of Best Cast
Talent Agency & Golden Arts, the Culture Ministry and the State
Committee on Work with Diaspora. The general sponsor is Nizami
Boutique House.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli.
