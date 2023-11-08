Turkish FM: Turkiye Always Stands By Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu shared a post on his X account and congratulated Azerbaijanis on the occasion of Victory Day, Azernews reports.

The post reads "We celebrate the 3rd anniversary of the great victory of dear Azerbaijan, who liberated Garabakh from occupation, with pride and enthusiasm! We commemorate our beloved martyrs with mercy and are grateful to our heroic soldiers and veterans. As Turkiyey, one nation, two states, we always stand by you.''

To recall, under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army achieved incredible success in the Patriotic War launched on September 27, 2020 to prevent successive provocations and new occupation plans of Armenia and liberate Azerbaijan's occupied lands.

On November 8, after 28 years of longing, the city of Shusha, which is of great importance and symbolic meaning for the people of Azerbaijan, was liberated from occupation. The liberation of Shusha, the crown of Garabagh, was one of the most unique military operations in the history of the world war.

Azerbaijan's military victories, especially the liberation of Shusha from enemy occupation, played a decisive role in the fate of the war. All these resulted in Armenia's recognition of its defeat and capitulation.

By the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated December 3, 2020, it was decided to solemnly celebrate November 8 as Victory Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan every year in order to perpetuate this unprecedented victory, which has become a celebration of the power of our people and our national pride.