Turkish FM: Turkiye Always Stands By Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu shared a post on his X
account and congratulated Azerbaijanis on the occasion of Victory
Day, Azernews reports.
The post reads "We celebrate the 3rd anniversary of the great
victory of dear Azerbaijan, who liberated Garabakh from occupation,
with pride and enthusiasm! We commemorate our beloved martyrs with
mercy and are grateful to our heroic soldiers and veterans. As
Turkiyey, one nation, two states, we always stand by you.''
To recall, under the leadership of the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,
Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army achieved incredible success in
the Patriotic War launched on September 27, 2020 to prevent
successive provocations and new occupation plans of Armenia and
liberate Azerbaijan's occupied lands.
On November 8, after 28 years of longing, the city of Shusha,
which is of great importance and symbolic meaning for the people of
Azerbaijan, was liberated from occupation. The liberation of
Shusha, the crown of Garabagh, was one of the most unique military
operations in the history of the world war.
Azerbaijan's military victories, especially the liberation of
Shusha from enemy occupation, played a decisive role in the fate of
the war. All these resulted in Armenia's recognition of its defeat
and capitulation.
By the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Ilham Aliyev, dated December 3, 2020, it was decided to solemnly
celebrate November 8 as Victory Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan
every year in order to perpetuate this unprecedented victory, which
has become a celebration of the power of our people and our
national pride.
