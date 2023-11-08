Louis Bono Visits Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US State Department's Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations
Louis Bono visited Baku this week to underscore US support for
advancing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.
Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State
Department said during a briefing on November 7 that peace between
Azerbaijan and Armenia continues to be a priority for the US.
"Outside of everything that of course is going on in the world
that often sometimes takes up a lot of the oxygen in this room,
peace between those two countries continues to be a priority for
us, for Secretary Blinken, and it's something that the department
will continue to engage towards," he said.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29
at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in
Arlington, Virginia.
They met with US Secretary Antony Blinken and Assistant to the
President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in
Washington.
The ministers and their teams continued working on the draft
bilateral peace agreement. They reached an agreement on additional
articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement,
meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues
require further work.
MENAFN08112023000195011045ID1107395204
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.