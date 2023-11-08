Louis Bono Visits Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US State Department's Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono visited Baku this week to underscore US support for advancing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.

Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department said during a briefing on November 7 that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues to be a priority for the US.

"Outside of everything that of course is going on in the world that often sometimes takes up a lot of the oxygen in this room, peace between those two countries continues to be a priority for us, for Secretary Blinken, and it's something that the department will continue to engage towards," he said.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Antony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued working on the draft bilateral peace agreement. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.