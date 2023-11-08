Kharkiv Dismissed First Deputy Head Of Regional Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kharkiv Regional State Administration dismissed Oleksandr Skakun, who had been the first deputy head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration since February 18, 2022.

This is reported on the website of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"The decision to dismiss the first deputy head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Skakun was approved by the Office of the President, the relevant order of the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration came into force on November 7, 2023," the statement said.

According to the updated information on the Kharkiv Regional State Administration website, the head of the regional administration, Oleh Syniehubov, currently has five deputies, namely: Yevhen Ivanov, Vita Kovalska, Olena Logvinova, Roman Semenukha, and Mykhailo Kharnam.

Russian drone attacks police car inregion

As reported, Oleksandr Skakun is a former SBU officer. In 1995, he joined the agency. At first, he was an assistant investigator, then acted as the head of the investigation department. He left the agency in 2016. Since 2017, he has worked in the regional administration, which was then headed by Yuliya Svitlychna, as deputy head.