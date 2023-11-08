Rheinmetall Receives Order To Supply Ukraine With Around 100,000 Rounds Of Mortar Ammo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany's arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has received an order from the German government to supply Ukraine with around 100,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition.

The relevant statement was published on the company's website , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The order, worth a figure in the lower-three-digit million-euro range, forms part of a recent EUR 400 million military aid package for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Delivery is due to begin shortly and extend over the next two years, according to the company.

A reminder that earlier Germany's Rheinmetall signed a contract for the supply of more than 150,000 artillery rounds to Ukraine.