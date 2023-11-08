Israeli Warplanes Kill 4 Civilians In Gaza In Direct Hit On Their Homes

Gaza, November 8 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes Wednesday targeted two houses in Beit Lahia in Gaza, killing at least 4 four Palestinian civilians and injuring scores.The Israeli airstrikes shelled the Gaza City municipal and a maintenance workshop in the centre of the besieged enclave.The government media office in Gaza denounced Israel's bombing of civilian targets despite the Red Cross informing them that they were civilian facilities.

