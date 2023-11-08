Israelis On Unemployment Lists Increase 460%

Amman, November 8 (Petra) -- The number of Israelis who applied for unemployment in October increased by 460 per cent compared to September.According to Globes, which reports on business in Israel, Israelis submitted 70,000 applications to register as unemployed last October in conjunction with the raging war on Gaza, compared to 12.5 thousand applications last September.

