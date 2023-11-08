Israeli Airstrikes Target 3 Mosques In Besieged Gaza

Gaza, November 8 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes bombed Wednesday the Al-Ikhlas and Al-Sahwa mosques in the Al-Satar Al-Gharbi area in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.Israeli warplanes bombed the Khaled bin Al-Walid Mosque west of Khan Yunis, destroying it and damaging the operating room of the nearby Nasser Hospital.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.