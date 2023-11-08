Army Chief, Bahraini Counterpart Talk Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, on Wednesday received Chief of Staff of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF), Lit. Gen. Theyab bin Saqr Al-Nuaimi, and the accompanying delegation.During the meeting, Huneiti and the the guest delegation discussed aspects of joint cooperation and coordination in various military fields, in addition to the latest developments on the regional and international arenas, to serve interests of the two kingdoms' armed forces.Huneiti said: "This meeting comes within the framework of strengthening joint defense cooperation and enhancing the two armies' military capabilities in various fields, as the two kingdoms have long-standing and historical relations that developed to a strategic level."Meanwhile, Al-Nuaimi stressed the "deep-rooted" bilateral relations, stressing importance of achieving close military cooperation between the two armies, which would contribute to increasing joint work efforts, exchanging expertise and developing the two countries' defense system.