(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Italy Elevates Design Innovation and Sustainability at Downtown Design 2023







Creativity and craftmanship will differentiate the Italian sustainab-Italy offering at Downtown Design



Dubai, UAE; 7th November 2023: Downtown Design 2023, the epicentre of innovation and design, is poised to enrapture the world with its dynamic theme, 'For Future Living Spaces.' This year's edition will shine a spotlight on forward-thinking designers and studios, passionately committed to fostering eco-consciousness and driving positive societal change. With a strong emphasis on the fusion of innovation, cultural heritage and integration of sustainability, Downtown Design 2023

(8th Nov - 11th Nov) promises to be an unmissable showcase of the design world's future-forward vision.



Presented by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the Italian Pavilion emerges as a dynamic tapestry of creativity and sustainability. Italy's relentless devotion to design is rivaled only by its unwavering commitment to environmental beauty. Featuring 37 exhibitors, the pavilion

will stand as a symbol to Italy's undisputed leadership in design excellence and its reinvigorated dedication to an eco-friendly future. A collection of exceptional furniture and home accessories will signal the dawn of a sustainable design revolution as designers weave cultural influences and materials into the fabric of functional spaces, forging distinctive identity.



Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said:“I am proud to witness the presence of more than 50 Italian exhibitors at the Downtown Design 2023. Since this year's exhibition focuses on natural materials and eco-friendly practices, it represents a great occasion to showcase Italy's rich design heritage, renowned for its association with luxury, beauty and high-quality craftsmanship, as well as its dedication to sustainability. Italian industry recognizes that design is not only aesthetics, but it can also contribute to improving well-being and minimizing its environmental impact. Furthermore, with its flexible and sustainable approach, Italian design is well-suited for the UAE market and its increasing demand for products that meet high standards of quality, exclusivity, and environmental concerns, reinforcing Italy's reputation as a global leader in design and innovation.”

Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE underscores the thriving trade relations between the UAE and Italy, where sustainable products find a receptive market.,“The U.A.E is a fundamental market for Made in Italy. Last year we exported a record value of 283 million Euro and we celebrated the 1st semester of 2023 with an additional increase of +5% (139 mln Euro) compared to the same period of last year. The driver for this success is the perfect matching between the Emirati clients, more and more demanding in terms of quality and exclusiveness, and the flexibility of Made in Italy offer which is every day more committed to sustainability. This is why, our motto at Downtown Design 2023 is Sustainability is Sustainab-ITALY”

Italy stands at the forefront of Europe's Design sector, boasting a remarkable turnover of €4.15 billion, which accounts for 19.9% of the EU's total, surpassing Germany (€3.96 billion) and France (€2.22 billion). This achievement solidifies Italy's position as a leader among the largest EU economies, with a staggering 36,131 companies (16.2%) strewn across the national landscape, collectively forming the bedrock of the genuine 'Made in Italy' infrastructure.

It is noteworthy that 1 in every 5 workers active in the European design sector is Italian, amounting to 54,284 workers, equivalent to 19.1% of the EU's total workforce in this field. The world's most significant event dedicated to design, the 61st edition of the Salone del Mobile in Milan, proudly claims Italian heritage, underscoring the pivotal role of design and aesthetics as keystones of the 'Made in Italy' legacy.



Moreover, the Italian wood interior decoration industry is 1st in Europe and 3rd in the world in terms of circular economy, by releasing less CO2 emissions than any other large EU producers: 26 kg per thousand euro of production, compared to 93 kgs average by the 4 main European producing countries.

In terms of production processes, 64% of companies have implemented efficiency measures which reduce production waste, and more than half reuse internal or external waste. In the last three years, 44% have activated mechanisms to reduce water consumption, including the reuse of processed water. 60% of companies also procure from renewable energy sources and 40% manage to cover at least half of their needs with renewable energy.

Italy's presence at Downtown Design is organised through the collaborative efforts of ITA – the Italian Trade Agency, in conjunction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Confartigianato Imprese (the Italian Association representing the interests of craftsmen and small enterprises), and CNA (the National Confederation of the Craft Sector and Small and Medium Enterprises).