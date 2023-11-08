(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Spirit of Partnership Propels Dubai Fitness Challenge towards Healthier future for the Community





Seventh edition receives significant backing from leading government and corporate partners

With 8.2 million participants since launching in 2017, organisers Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Sports Council cite collaborative efforts with partnerships as key to its success

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 8 November 2023: Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) continues to receive overwhelming support from partners across both the public and private sectors, underscoring the collaborative ethos that lies at the heart of this citywide fitness movement. As it embarks on its seventh edition, the unwavering commitment and collective efforts of partners have positioned DFC for an even more impactful and transformative edition. With the shared vision of fostering a healthier society, these partnerships fortify DFC's mission to inspire individuals to prioritise their well-being and collectively shape a fitter future for the community.

The flagship fitness initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, DFC is organised by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council (DSC). Through collaborative efforts with partner organisations, DET and DSC are committed to delivering an extraordinary 30-day calendar of free fitness events and activities that are accessible to everyone.





This year's official DFC entities include Presenting Partners DP World, Dubai South, Mai Dubai, and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Association Partners Sun and Sand Sports, Blue, Dubai Chambers, Emirates Airline, Emirates NBD, Etisalat by E&, La Roche Posay, MIRA Developments, Mubadala Health Dubai, Optimum Nutrition, talabat, AVIV, Shamal – Kite Beach and Emaar; Official Partners Aster Hospitals, Clinics and Pharmacies (healthcare partner), Arabian Automobiles Co, Cigna, Emarat, Lipton, SIRO and TechnoGym; Media Partner Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Event Security Committee, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, and Emirates Schools Establishment.





Under His Highness' leadership, Dubai Fitness Challenge has grown to become one of the world's largest fitness events. This success would not have been possible without the collective efforts of our partners,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).“DFC is testament to Dubai's sense of community and its commitment to motivating individuals of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities to embrace a healthier and more active lifestyle. Together with our partners, we are on a mission to create a lasting and positive impact that will resonate with future generations and position Dubai as the ultimate symbol of health and fitness.”

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General, Dubai Sports Council, said:“Since the launch of Dubai Fitness Challenge by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, there has been widespread recognition of the importance of engaging in the Challenge to help achieve its significant sports and community objectives. The eagerness and enthusiasm of the public to contribute to its success have been palpable in every edition, with an increasing number of partners getting involved and new locations across the city hosting events and activations. This confirms that the powerful message and ambitious goals set by His Highness for the challenge have effectively reached the entire community. Participation in Dubai Fitness Challenge extends beyond fitness enthusiasts and families, to institutions, government entities and private organisations - all of whom are keen to play a part in ensuring its ongoing success.”

Nabil Qayed, Executive Vice President Corporate Support at DP World said:“DP World takes great pride in its partnership with Dubai Fitness Challenge. The remarkable initiative champions a healthy and active lifestyle, aligning seamlessly with our organisation's own values. This year we're excited to unveil a dynamic three-tier structure at Kite Beach, which will showcase our global sports partnerships across golf, cricket and F1. Designed with inclusivity at the core, we want all Dubai residents, regardless of age, to come and enjoy everything we have on offer. It's phenomenal seeing how much this event continues to grow year on year and we look forward to another month filled with fun, wellness-focused entertainment.”



HE Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said:“We firmly believe that the spirit of partnership is the cornerstone of Dubai Fitness Challenge's remarkable journey, which was launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. Through this synergy, we are collectively cementing Dubai as a global symbol of fitness, each sharing a commitment to the well-being of our community towards fostering a healthier society and inspiring millions of individuals to embrace an active lifestyle.”

Abraham Kah, CEO of Mai Dubai, said: It is truly an honour and privilege to be the CEO of a company that has always prioritised the health and welfare of the community. This purpose is what has driven us to partner with the prestigious Dubai Fitness Challenge. The Dubai Fitness Challenge, now in its seventh edition, has always given individuals a means to exercise, which has resulted in improved health, self-esteem, and overall wellbeing of community members. In addition to improving physical health, regular physical activities also improve mental health by lowering stress and anxiety. By doing this, we hope to highlight how important effective hydration is to us and how we are leading the way to promote community health, all the while staying committed to our sustainability objectives and meeting our diverse customer needs.

Yousif Ahmed Al Redha, Chief Executive Officer of Corporate Administration Support Services Sector at the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA), said:“The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) annually strives to be a strategic partner in this important initiative, through which we reaffirm our commitment to implementing the directives of our visionary leadership, and making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. Through our sponsorship of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, RTA seeks to support community initiatives that motivate individuals to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle and encourage them to exercise.”

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, stated: 'GMG stands as a pioneer in fostering vibrant, healthy communities within the UAE. The Dubai Fitness Challenge offers us an exceptional platform to translate this vision into reality. Encouraging well-being and vitality is woven into the very fabric of GMG, and through initiatives like these, we are dedicated to encouraging active lifestyles across our nation. As a testament to our unwavering commitment, GMG proudly continues its strategic alliance with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), marking our third consecutive year of partnership with the esteemed Dubai Fitness Challenge, a premier fixture on the UAE's sports calendar.'



Dany Karam, Chief Marketing Officer at Blue Rewards and Al Futtaim Real Estate said: 'Partnering with Dubai Ride 2023 for the Dubai Fitness Challenge is an honour. Blue Rewards shares the same vision of promoting an active, rewarding lifestyle. Together, we're making fitness more enjoyable and rewarding for everyone.'

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented:“At Dubai Chambers, we have always encouraged our employees to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Our partnership with the Dubai Fitness Challenge underlines this commitment and advances our contribution towards building a healthier society. As the catalyst for economic development in Dubai, we have adopted a holistic approach that goes beyond empowering local businesses to support the community in adopting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.”



Dr. Hasan Elias Baydoun, Associate Medical Director for Surgical Services, and Head of Orthopedics at Mubadala Health Dubai, said:“Mubadala Health Dubai has always prioritised a proactive approach to health. We often advise all our patients to maintain an active lifestyle to support their well-being and combat lifestyle-related illnesses that limit their overall quality of life. At our clinic, we have several renowned orthopedic and sports medicine specialists supporting patients of all ages and abilities to regain confidence and safely engage in physical exercise. This year, our partnership with Dubai Fitness Challenge is of great importance, as we would like to share this message to the wider community and encourage them to explore ways in which they can make meaningful progress towards their health.”

Simonida Subotic, Vice President at talabat UAE, said:“We are proud to partner with Dubai Fitness Challenge again to promote the adoption of positive everyday habits. It is great to see UAE leadership endorse such initiatives, fostering a cohesive community through balanced lifestyle choices. At talabat, we believe in inclusivity - DFC is for everybody, talabat is for everybody. This partnership aligns with our core values, which focus on bringing people from diverse backgrounds together, whether through food or community engagement activities. We are glad to be a part of this and encourage residents to challenge themselves and push their limits to leave a mark in the city.”



Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare said:“At Aster, we have always believed that good health and a healthy lifestyle is the cornerstone of happiness and progress for people and the society, and our endeavours as an organisation have always been directed towards ensuring the health and wellbeing of the community and our own Asterians in all the 7 countries in which we operate. Over the years, Dubai Fitness Challenge has emerged as an annual movement which transforms the lives of residents for 30 days, setting in motion a fitness and wellbeing journey for most residents. It has been our privilege to stand alongside HH Sheikh Hamdan's vision to make the lives of Dubai residents healthier and happier.”



H.E. Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director General of Emarat, stated: 'Emarat takes pride in being an official partner of the seventh edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge at Kite Beach, supporting activities enjoyed by the UAE community, including the popular Padel Tennis. It is our privilege to align ourselves with the vision of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, actively contributing to making the lives of Dubai residents healthier and happier, thereby fostering a vibrant culture of fitness and vitality in our community. With our unwavering dedication to the fitness and well-being of both our employees and the community, our partnership with DET reaffirms our commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and strengthens our bond with a wider audience. I encourage everyone to visit Emarat's Padel courts at Kite Beach and enjoy the experience.'



Abhiroop Chuckarbutty, President of Lipton Teas and Infusions Africa, Middle East and Turkey, said:“With obesity on the rise and easy accessibility to processed food and drink, there is a critical need to promote healthy lifestyles among consumers today. At Lipton Teas and Infusions, we continuously support the Dubai Fitness Challenge initiative and are exceedingly appreciative of the country's vision to provide means for physical activity and wellbeing among all age groups. Through our flagship and inclusive health-oriented brand, Lipton, our goal is to enable tea drinkers in pursuing a healthier, happier future.”

Nerio Alessandri – Technogym Founder and CEO:“Technogym has been committed for 40 years in spreading wellness all over the world as a social opportunity to help people living a longer and happier life. At Technogym we are really proud of our partnership with the Dubai Fitness Challenge that shares our mission and values and involves all local stakeholders in an initiative aimed at creating a real legacy for the future generations. Let's Move for a Better World”

MIRA Developments, an Association Partner of DFC, also expressed its honour to participate in this year's edition, highlighting the synergies between the initiative and its own values as it continues to cater to the athletic spirit of the nation's residents and tourists by incorporating fitness-driven amenities across its residential communities, including running tracks, state-of-the-art gyms, swimming pools, and more.



Running from Saturday 28 October to Sunday 26 November, DFC is a month-long, city-wide initiative that challenges residents and visitors alike to commit to 30 minutes of physical activity daily for 30 days. Inspiring people every step of the way with an action-packed calendar of free and inclusive fitness villages, events, community hubs, classes and activities, DFC is on a mission to transform Dubai into one of the world's most active cities. Highlights for this year include flagship events – Dubai Ride, presented by DP World, and Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, as well as the inaugural Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, presented by RTA; three 30-day fitness villages – DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village, RTA Mushrif Park Cycle Centre, and Run and Ride Central; as well as 26 community hubs across the city; a myriad of partner and major events; and thousands of fitness classes, events and activities, including the Dubai Padel Cup.

Since its launch in 2017, enrolment has increased by 180 percent with more than 8.2 million participants to date. Last year alone, 2.2 million people took part, a 33 percent increase on 2021.